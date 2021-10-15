42 Illinois Community Health Centers awarded $35.7 million in funding

Forty-two Community Health Centers, CHCs, throughout Illinois have been awarded a total of $35.7 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

The awarding of the funds was announced Oct. 4 by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

Three CHCs in the Southern Illinois area have been awarded funding:

Rural Health Inc., Anna, $659,357.

Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation, Carterville, $866,762.

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp., Christopher, $961,934.

The funds will allow the CHCs to modernize their health care infrastructure and to enhance their work to address health disparities in underserved communities.

CHCs will use this funding for COVID-19-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics, and purchasing new state-of-the-art equipment, including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans and freezers to store vaccines.

“Community Health Centers have been on the front lines every step of the COVID-19 pandemic: from setting up testing sites, addressing health disparities in medically underserved communities, and getting people vaccinated,” Durbin said in a news release.

“That’s why Senator Duckworth and I worked to pass the American Rescue Plan, which recognizes the value of CHCs and the importance of equitable care. We are proud to announce this federal funding to strengthen our state’s health care infrastructure.”

“Before and throughout this pandemic, underserved communities have depended on Community Health Centers for affordable, accessible care,” Duckworth said.

“Even after the COVID-19 public health crisis is behind us, more than a million Illinoisans will continue to rely on CHCs, which is one of the reasons I’m proud that funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan will keep supporting these vital providers in the communities hit hardest by the pandemic. I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin to help ensure all Illinoisans have access to the care they need throughout this pandemic and beyond.”

This funding is part of nearly $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan to approximately 1,300 Health Resources and Services Administration, HRSA, Health Center Program-funded health centers in all 50 states.