71,675 deer harvested during firearm season

Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 71,675 deer during the state’s seven-day firearm season, which concluded Dec. 5.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, reported the preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2021 firearm season was 21,375. The season was Dec. 2-5.

The 2021 total compared with 29,432 deer which were harvested during the second segment in 2020.

The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season was 50,300 deer. The season was Nov. 19-21.

Hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,171 deer in Union County during the 2021 firearm season.

The county total included 824 deer in the first segment of the season and 347 in the second segment.

The preliminary 2021 harvest total compared to 1,257 in 2020.

Harvest totals for the 2021 firearm deer season in other area counties included:

Alexander County: 267 in the first segment. 95 in the second segment. Total of 362 in 2021, compared to 430 in 2020.

Jackson County: 1,325 in the first segment. 581 in the second segment. Total of 1,906 in 2021, compared to 2,085 in 2020.

Johnson County: 900 in the first segment. 299 in the second segment. Total of 1,199 in 2021, compared to 1,321 in 2020.

Massac County: 249 in the first segment. 145 in the second segment. Total of 394 in 2021, compared to 392 in 2020.

Pulaski County: 192 in the first segment. 92 in the second segment. Total of 284 in 2021, compared to 286 in 2020.

Williamson County: 1,148 in the first segment. 515 in the second segment. Total of 1,663 in 2021, compared to 1,657 in 2020.

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons, in designated counties only, Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan.14-16.

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 16.