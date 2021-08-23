8 new deaths reported in area

Southern Seven Health Department has reported eight new deaths in the region as a result of COVID-19.

The health department serves Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

The health department reported four new deaths on Aug. 18. Four new deaths also were reported on Aug. 12.

The deaths reported on Aug. 18 included a female in her 60s in Pulaski County, a female in her 70s in Johnson County, a female in her 30s in Massac County and a female in her 60s in Johnson County.

The deaths reported on Aug. 12 included a female in her 60s in Union County, a female in her 70s in Union County, a male in his 60s in Massac County and a female in her 50s in Johnson County.

As of Aug. 18, a total of 111 deaths had been reported in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Southern Seven Health Department reported 61 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The update released on Aug. 18 showed newly confirmed cases in six of the seven counties served by the health department. Pope County did not have any new cases. New cases in area counties included:

Alexander County, six new cases: two under 10, one in the 20s, one in the 30s, one in the 40s, one in the 50s.

Hardin County, seven new cases: two teens, two in the 20s, two in the 60s, one in the 70s.

Johnson County, 18 new cases: three under 10, four teens, two in the 20s, four in the 30s, two in the 40s, one in the 50s, one in the 60s, one in the 70s.

Massac County, 14 new cases: one teen, three in the 20s, one in the 30s, two in the 40s, one in the 50s, three in the 60s, two in the 70s, one 80-plus years old.

Pulaski County, four new cases: two teens, two in the 40s.

Union County, 12 new cases: three under 10, one in the 20s, two in the 40s, three in the 50s, three in the 60s.

The health department reported that as of Aug. 18, there were 382 total active cases in the region. A total of 45 newly recovered cases were reported.

Cumulative cases in the region totaled 8,182.

The health department reported the following update of cases in the region’s counties, as of Aug. 18:

Alexander County: 537 cases. 501 had recovered. 29 active cases. Seven deaths.

Hardin County: 471 cases. 423 had recovered. 38 active cases. 10 deaths.

Johnson County: 1,738 cases. 1,629 had recovered. 93 active cases. 16 deaths.

Massac County: 1,580 cases. 1,467 had recovered. 76 active cases. 37 deaths.

Pope County: 381 cases. 364 had recovered. 15 active cases. Two deaths.

Pulaski County: 819 cases. 778 had recovered. 36 active cases. Five deaths.

Union County: 2,656 cases. 2,527 had recovered. 95 active cases. 34 deaths.

All of the numbers are provisional and subject to change.

Southern Seven Health Departments continues to remind everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 safety measures in public settings, even after they are fully vaccinated, to further control the spread of this virus.