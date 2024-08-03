803 turkeys harvested during archery season

Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 803 wild turkeys during the 2023-2024 fall archery turkey season.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, reported the total compared to a 2022-2023 harvest of 801 turkeys and the five-year average of 750 birds harvested.

This season, 25,741 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits), compared to 25,373 for the 2022-2023 season.

The season dates were Oct. 1, 2023, through Jan. 14, 2024, and all 102 counties were open for hunting.

Harvest reports were 54 percent male and 46 percent female, compared to 48 percent males and 52 percent hens the previous year.

A total of 63 percent of hunters reported using crossbows, while 36 percent were using compound bows and 1 percent were using traditional bows.

The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Jefferson, 31; Fayette, 23; Jo Daviess, 23; Williamson, 18; and Ogle, 17.

Hunters in Union County harvested eight turkeys, compared to 12 in 2022-2023.

Harvest totals for other area counties included:

Alexander County: six this year, compared to seven last year.

Jackson County: five this year, compared to seven last year.

Johnson County: six this year, compared to 12 last year.

Massac County: eight this year, compared to four last year.

Pulaski County: four this year, compared to three last year.

Williamson County: 18 this year, compared to 12 last year.