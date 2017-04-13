8th grade Girl Scout troop earns Silver Award

Union County Cadette Troop 8552 has two groups of girls who earned their Girl Scout Silver Award.

The Silver Award is the highest honor a Junior High Girl Scout can earn.

In early April, they were recognized and presented with their Silver awards at the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois “All that Glitters” ceremony in Mt. Vernon.

The local troop also was given the honor of presenting the flags at the ceremony. The first Silver project completed by Olivia Bowen of Jonesboro and Olivia Capel of Anna was called “Capes for Our Kids... A Superhero Project.”

The primary focus of the project was to make an uncomfortable stay in the hospital for kids a little easier.

The girls collected more than 175 hero capes, along with some books to be distributed to these kids.

They raised money to buy some of the capes, as well as receiving donations from Gurley & Son Heating and Air, Wright’s Auto Body/Rod’s Towing and Kelli Wood of Edward Jones.

Along with the cape collection, they also did individual hero stories on several pediatric patients and made a video presentation about their project.

The second project, called “sPAWtacular Pet Care,” was completed by AnnaLee Keller, Libby Smith and Jaley Watkins of Jonesboro and Hannah Miller of Lick Creek.

The project benefited the Union County animal control program.

The scouts wanted to bring attention on how to properly take care of pets each day, as well as in extreme weather.

They held a “Pet Awareness Week” at Jonesboro Elementary School and collected donations there and at Coad Chevrolet in Anna.

The girls painted the cat house at the animal shelter and with a donation from the Elks lodge, they were able to put up a sign for the Union County animal control program.

Both groups held an event called “Silver Spectacular” for younger Girl Scouts to let them know about their projects.

The girls also raised money for their projects by selling Union County Girl Scout cookbooks, along with hosting a Superhero Pancake Breakfast at the United Methodist Church in Anna.

Each group totaled between 45 and 55 volunteer hours to complete their projects.

The troop will bridge to Seniors in May and plans to take a celebratory trip to New York City in June to visit the Girl Scout national headquarters and other iconic New York City landmarks.

(Editor’s note: the accompanying photographs and article were provided by troop leader Jaime Watkins.)