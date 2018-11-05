Abernathys celebrate 50th anniversary

Bill and Sue Abernathy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 12, with an open house gathering from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Brick House Grill in Anna.

Bill Abernathy and Sue Sadler were married on June 25, 1968, at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna.

They have two children, Leigh Ann (Don) Kristiansen of Makanda and Billy (Amy) Abernathy of Jonesboro.

They also have five grandchildren, Brendan, Anna and Gabriel Kristiansen and Logan and Blake Abernathy.

All family and friends are invited to attend the celebration.