Academy plans dinner, auction in Anna

Shawnee Hills Christian Academy in Anna plans to host its annual spaghetti dinner and auction on Friday, April 6.

The dinner and auction will be at The Main Street Center in Anna.

Serving of the dinner is planned from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The menu for the all-you-can eat dinner will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink.

The costs will be $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 4 to 12. Children 3 and under are free.

A silent auction will feature many items which have been donated by local businesses and those from the surrounding area.

A live auction is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The live auction will feature such items as tickets for a St. Louis Cardinals/Chicago Cubs baseball game, Holiday World passes, a night’s stay at any Drury hotel, tickets to the Science Center (with different locations in the United States) and more.

Live music is planned throughout the evening.

The event benefits the students at the Shawnee Hills Christian Academy.