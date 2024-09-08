Home / Home

ACS benefit concert set in Metropolis

Fri, 08/09/2024 - 5:07pm admin

The 2024 American Cancer Society Gospel Benefit Concert is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the First Methodist Church in Metropolis.

The concert will feature the Tribute Quartet. The church is located at 100 E. Fifth St. Admission is free. All are welcome.

An offering will be taken, with all proceeds benefiting American Cancer Society research.

Based out of Nashville,  Tenn., Tribute was organized in 2006 by lead vocalist Gary Casto and baritone and pianist Josh Singletary. 

The Tribute Quartet has been through a couple of changes in the years since, with tenor Gus Gaches joining in 2019 and bass Ian Owens in 2021.

The multi-Dove Award nominated group’s several No. 1 hits include “Good News from Jerusalem” and “Fear Not.” 

The benefit concert began in 1993 and has been an annual event since 1995, except for a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

For information about the concert, call 618-524-5601.

