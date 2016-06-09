Home / News / Active shooter drill set Wednesday at Cape hospital

Active shooter drill set Wednesday at Cape hospital

Tue, 09/06/2016 - 5:16pm admin

Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau is scheduled to host an active shooter drill Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, at its 1708 Lacey location.

This is a closed drill in order to minimize disruption of daily activities. The drill is not taking place in the main hospital. Patient care will not be affected by the drill.

People in the vicinity may see hospital security staff and officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape County Sheriff’s Department at the hospital from approximately 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Such drills are held to practice response procedures for disaster and mass casualty incidents and are routinely performed at most hospitals in the country.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here