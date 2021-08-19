Admission prices to fair, carnival, grandstand events set for 2021 event in Anna

Here’s a look at admission prices to this year’s Union County Fair, which is scheduled to start Friday in Anna.

Admission to the Fair

Per person: Adults $3, children $1 (under 12).

Automobiles, trucks and trailers (parking): $2 per car (no charge on Aug. 20, Aug. 21, Aug. 22, Aug. 23).

No bicycles are allowed on the fairgrounds during the fair.

No pets are allowed. Service animals are welcome.

Family tickets may be obtained from the secretary’s office for a $20 per family pass. Tickets are good for admission and parking on the fairgrounds.

Carnival Information

Carnival rides for the fair will be open Tuesday, Aug. 24, through Saturday, Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Ride arm bands will be $20, except for Family Night. Check the schedule for the week for exact prices for each night.

Grandstand Information

2021 general admission prices for each night’s grandstand performance at the Henry Don Dillow Grandstand:

Ranch rodeo: $6 for adults, $3 for children.

Horse show: $6 for adults, $3 for children.

Queen pageant: $8 for adults, $5 for children.

The Shawnee Hills Opry featuring Steve Hornbeak and the Main Street Players: $6 for adults, $3 for children. Advanced tickets sold at KiKi’s Coffee Shop in Anna.

Truck pull: $8 for adults, $5 for children.

Tractor pull: $8 for adults, $5 for children.

Championship rodeo: $8 for adults, $5 for children.

Friday night demolition derby: $10 for adults, $5 for children.

Saturday night demo derby: $10 for adults, $5 for children.

General admission tickets are available for each night’s grandstand show at the grandstand.

Reserved seats are only available if bought in advance of the fair from the fair secretary.

Children’s ticket prices are for those ages 4 to 12. Children 3 and under are free.

Free Entertainment

Free entertainment will be offered during fair week, including:

Junior horse show. Junior tractor operators competition. Pet parade. Peewee showmanship. 4-H show. FFA livestock show. Junior livestock auction.