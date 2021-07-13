Adult mental health first aid training program set in Cairo

Adult mental health first aid will be the topic of a program which is scheduled to be presented on Friday, July 23, in Cairo.

The program is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Missionary Baptist Church at 727 37th St. There is no fee to attend.

Training will be provided by Lynne Chambers, who is a certified mental health first aid instructor.

The program will be presented by the Healthy Southern Delta Network, in partnership with the Alexander/Pulaski chapter of the NAACP.

Space is limited to those who work or live in the lower 16 counties of Illinois. All are welcome. Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend.

The registration deadline is July 16. Space is limited. To register, or for more information about the event, call 618-457-5200, extension 67842.

Registration also can be done by email; send the following information to fanta.saidou@sih.net: name, phone number, email address, occupation (indicate if retired).