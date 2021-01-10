Adult prom set

Union County Women in Business is planning to host an Adult Prom of the Ages on Saturday night, Oct. 2, in Anna.

The prom is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Davie School Inn. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m.

Live music will be presented by Mystify Music Service.

Tickets for the event are available on Facebook and Evenbrite.com. Tickets are $30 each and must be purchased prior to the prom.

Light refreshments and dessert will be serve. Alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase.

Ticket purchases will help to support the Union County Women in Business scholarship fund.