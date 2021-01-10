Home / Home

Adult prom set

Fri, 10/01/2021 - 5:09pm admin

Union County Women in Business is planning to host an Adult Prom of the Ages on Saturday night, Oct. 2, in Anna.

The prom is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Davie School Inn. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m.

Live music will be presented by Mystify Music Service.

Tickets for the event are available on Facebook and Evenbrite.com. Tickets are $30 each and must be purchased prior to the prom.

Light refreshments and dessert will be serve. Alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase. 

Ticket purchases will help to support the Union County Women in Business scholarship fund.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
8 + 5 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here