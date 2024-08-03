Advanced scene study course planned at Anna Arts Center

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council is planning to offer a free advanced scene study class.

The first class is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Anna Arts Center, which is located at 123 W. Davie St. in Anna.

The instructor is James Roberts. The targeted audience for his course is junior high and high school students and adults.

Anyone who is interested in attending is asked to call Lee Hackney at 904-625-1109. Those who want to attend but forget to call can still come to the first class.

The arts council shared that the purpose of the course is to help writers, directors and actors to more clearly define and interpret specific units of structure within individual pieces.

Instructor James Roberts has 30 years of experience in all facets of theatre and film.

His experience includes multiple acting ventures on the arts center stage from 2016-2019 under the direction of Pete Housman.

More information is available by calling or texting Roberts at 636-399-8110.