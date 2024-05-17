Advanced self-defense classes slated

Coffman’s Martial Arts Academy in Anna is planning to host advanced self-defense classes every Thursday in June. Classes are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The classes are for men and women, ages 18 and older, and are open to the public.

Self-defense expert Grandmaster Robert Cutrell, founder of ChunJiDo and ChunJiDo International, will be teaching principles related to situational awareness, trapping and grappling, stick fighting, and gun and knife defense.

The cost is $35 for all four classes (for those who preregister); and $40 at the door.

More information is available by calling Master Heather Coffman at 618-521-3323.

More about Grandmaster Robert Cutrell can be found online at Chunjido.com.