'The Adventures of Superman' actress to be honored in Metropolis

On Saturday, Nov. 5, The Greater Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to honor the life and career of the late actress Noel Neill, best known for her role as "Lois Lane" in the 1950s-television series, The Adventures of Superman.

Neill passed away of natural causes on July 3, in Tucson, Arizona. She was 95.

The event is planned in Metropolis, where Noel was present in 2010 for the dedication of a statue of Lois Lane, modeled after her likeness. The celebration of life is set for 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Metropolis. Remembrances, rare film clips and speakers are scheduled to pay tribute to this Hollywood icon.

The scheduled speakers/presenters include the following:

Dr. Pam Munter of Palm Desert, Calif., author of Almost Famous, and When Teens Were Keen. Pam will discuss Noel's life in Hollywood before Lois Lane.

Jim Nolt of Lancaster, Pa., editor of The Adventures Continue.

Jim Bowers of Las Vegas, Nev., editor of the website CapedWonder.com.

Steve Younis, Sydney, Australia, (video contribution), editor of www.supermanhomepage.com.

Larry Blankley of Granite City.

John Field of San Diego, Calif.

Lisa Gower and Karla Ogle of the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce.

Terry Ryan of Sydney, Australia.

Stephanie Perrin of Romeo, Mich.

Angie Sivori of Lake Charles, La.

Larry Thomas Ward of Tucson, Ariz., author of Truth, Justice and The American Way: The Life and Times of Noel Neill, and Beyond Lois Lane.

The Melungeons are scheduled to perform.