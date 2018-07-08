African American Women’s Health Conference planned

Legacy Training Inc. plans to present the seventh “Our Lives, Our Stories” African American Women’s Health Conference on Saturday, Aug. 18.

The conference is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

The conference is free for those who preregister before Aug. 8.

To preregister, email legacytrain23@gmail.com or call 573-427-2683.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Women of the Ages,” and the events colors are white with gold. The conference is open to all women ages 18 and older.

Organizers said that the purpose of the event is to promote health and to inform those who attend about minority health disparities.

The conference is scheduled to feature expert speakers, musical entertainment, an awards luncheon, a fitness demonstration, exhibits, vendors and much more.

Topics that will be covered include cancer prevention and control, violence prevention, understanding Alzheimer’s disease, sexual and reproductive health, acupuncture and challenges faced by grandparents.

The keynote speaker is scheduled to be Amy A. Hunter, who is the manager of diversity and inclusion at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Hunter is known for “The Talk,” which was incorporated in her TEDx Talk “Lucky Zip Codes.”

She has been seen on ABC,CNN, NBC and published in the Huffington Post and Essence Magazine.

“Each year we invite women from the community to inspire others by sharing their stories of overcoming a serious health challenge,” said Lynne Chamber, the conference’s convener.

Chambers said that this year’s speakers are scheduled to be breast cancer survivors Karla M. Patton of Cairo and Towina Jones of Caruthersville, Mo.

Conference sponsors include the Southern Foundation, the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Center for Minority Health Services, the Pulaski County state’s attorney’s anti-crime fund, administered by James Flummer, and many businesses and individuals.