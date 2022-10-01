After heavy rain, flood warning on Ohio River

The National Weather Service office in Paducah last week issued a flood warning for parts of the Ohio River in the region.

Heavy rainfall during the first weekend of the new year caused water levels to rise along the Lower Ohio River Basin last week.

Minor flooding was in the forecast for the region.

Information about flood warnings in the region was posted on the website for the weather service office.

Ohio River at Paducah

A flood warning is in effect from Monday evening through early Wednesday morning.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, the river’s stage was 33.6 feet. Flood stage is 39.0 feet.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage to a crest of 39.0 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam

A flood warning is in effect through Friday, Jan. 14.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, the river’s stage was 33.9 feet. Flood stage is 36.0 feet.

The river was expected to rise above flood stage late on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 6, and continue rising to a crest of 40.0 feet by Monday evening. It will then drop below flood stage Friday, Jan. 14.

Ohio River at Cairo

A flood warning is in effect until Thursday, Jan. 13.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, the river’s stage was 35.5 feet. Flood stage is 40.0 feet.

The river was expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning, Jan. 9, and continue rising to a crest of 41.0 feet by Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, Jan. 13.