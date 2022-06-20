After weekend break, heat expected to return this week

A break was expected over the weekend in what the National Weather Service office in Paducah was describing as a “dangerous heat wave” which was impacting the region.

Parts of Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky were under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Thursday. The weather service advised that there may have been a need to extend “heat headlines” into Friday.

The weather service reported that heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees were expected Wednesday afternoon, June 15, in the region.

The heat index was expected to be 102 to 107 degrees Thursday, June 16.

Thursday would have made four to five straight days of prolonged heat and humidity in the region, which could have had cumulative effects on those susceptible to heat related illness.

The weather service advised that the heat looked like it would last through Friday in most areas, so a warning or advisory likely would have been issued.

Some relief was in the forecast for the weekend; however, the heat is expected to return this week.

The weather service warned that extreme heat and humidity significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Precautionary and preparedness actions shared by the weather service include:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.