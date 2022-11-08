Ag in Classroom open house planned

The Union County Ag in the Classroom program is planning to host an open house for teachers Thursday, today.

The open house is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Union County Farm Bureau office, which is located at 104 W. Broad St. in Jonesboro.

The event will be held in the basement event space and is open to all teachers from Union County who teach in the county and outside of the county, in pre-kindergarten through Grade 12 classrooms.

Free materials and lesson plans, posters and other classroom resources will be available for teachers to take.

Abbie Stegle, ag literacy coordinator and Union County Farm Bureau staff member, plans to be at the open house.

Stegle will be able to schedule classroom visits for the year. She also will be able to discuss programs and projects that are available to enhance classroom learning with a focus on agriculture.

There will be information about classroom grants from Illinois Ag in the Classroom and some special opportunities for teachers interested in adding a hydroponic garden in their classroom, which is a special project at Union County Farm Bureau made possible by American Farm Bureau Federation.

The open house will be a “come and go” event, with door prizes and refreshments.

Organizers have said that while an RSVP is not required, it would be appreciated for planning purposes.

More information is available by contacting Stegle by email at aglitcoordinator@gmail.com or by phone at 573-837-2122.