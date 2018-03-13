'Age of Love' documentary to be shown at Southeast

Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Social Work plans to present a free public viewing of “The Age of Love” on March 20.

The award-winning documentary, which follows the comic and poignant adventures of 10 seniors who attend a speed dating event for 70- to 90-year-olds and seek another chance at love, is scheduled to be shown at 4 p.m. in the John and Betty Glenn Convocation Center at Southeast’s River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The public is invited to the viewing, which will be followed by a discussion and question and answer session led by the documentary’s director Steven Loring.

Speed Dating Event

The department also plans to host a speed dating/companionship event for older adults from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 10 in the John and Betty Glenn Convocation Center at Southeast’s River Campus.

This event will be capped at 12 women and 12 men. To ensure the safety of participants, participants must be 65 years old or older; single, widowed or divorced; self-ambulatory and absent of significant cognitive deficiency.

For more information, contact Dr. Dana Branson at 573-651-2004.