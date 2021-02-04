Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols planned during April in Union County

Illinois State Police District 22 is planning to conduct alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols in Union County during April.

Capt. Michael Alvey, the commander of District 22, announced plans for the details.

State police said the use of the patrols allow them to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

The state police have zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois.

Officers working the roadside safety checks will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages.

Officers especially will be watching for the following violations:

Driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding and all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations.

The state police noted that alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

Throughout the United States, nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving.

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.