Alexander County announces new energy partnership

Alexander County became an energy-conservation leader among local governments in Illinois with an innovative project that will significantly reduce the county’s energy costs.

The project’s implementation will come at no additional cost to taxpayers, those involved with the project said in a news release.

The county is teaming with SmartWatt, an award-winning company that specializes in energy-systems optimization, to maximize the value of the county’s energy systems.

The project, spearheaded by Alexander County chairman Chalen Tatum, will deliver significant, verified long-term savings in energy costs to Alexander County and its taxpayers without requiring any initial capital investment by the county.

Instead, the county and SmartWatt developed a payment plan that will use some of the money saved by the energy-conservation work to pay the costs of the projects.

The work may include weatherization, such as insulation and storm windows, automated energy-control systems, modification of heating and air conditioning systems, upgraded lighting, installation of energy-recovery systems, Solar PV arrays and operational measures that conserve energy.

SmartWatt guarantees its work will save at least enough money to pay for the costs of the project.

The company guarantees, too, that its work will deliver consistent functionality to keep county staff members comfortable in their workplaces.

“This project will create long-term savings for our taxpayers and will help stabilize Alexander County’s budget for decades to come,” Tatum said.

“SmartWatt will complete energy-efficiency upgrades without burdening county taxpayers, and the upgrades will continue to provide savings for many years.”

“With the money we'll save on utility bills, we will be able to keep our ambulances and other vehicles updated. We’ll be able to shift money we were spending on utility bills to pay for other desperately needed items,” Tatum said.

“The county always is looking for ways to save taxpayer dollars, and the county board is excited to move forward to save money today and for years to come.”

“The budget-neutral approach offered by SmartWatt has drawn strong interest from other agencies throughout Illinois,” said Orry Cummings, account executive of SmartWatt’s Midwest business unit.

“SmartWatt’s energy systems optimization projects maximize efficiency and financial returns while ensuring that energy systems deliver the comfort, security, and quality environments that allow people to thrive.”

“By partnering with SmartWatt in energy-savings performance contracting, a county can pay for today's facility updates with tomorrow's energy savings (and) pay for today’s facility updates with tomorrow’s energy savings,” Cummings said.

“This means these projects, which are strongly supported by the public, can be completed without tapping into capital budgets. Residents of Alexander County can thank Chairman Tatum for his outstanding leadership on this important program.”

SmartWatt, launched in Albany, N.Y., in 2002, has been honored for its innovative energy-systems optimization work with city and county governments, colleges and universities and businesses throughout the United States.