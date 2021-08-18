All area counties at orange warning level for metrics

Southern Seven Health Department reports the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, announced Aug. 13 that Alexander and Hardin counties both were moving into an orange warning level on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) risk metrics.

Union, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski counties were moved to the orange warning level and remain there.

Southern Seven Health Department reported the amount of new cases per 100,000 people, test positivity percentage metrics, and falling ICU bed availability at area hospitals are causing the elevated risk levels.

IDPH notes that an orange designation indicates warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community. Residents are asked to remain vigilant to slow spread of the virus.

A warning for new case rate indicates the rate is greater than 50 cases per 100,000 people.

A warning for test positivity indicates that the percentage was above 8 percent from the previous seven-day period.

A warning for ICU availability shows the number of ICU beds has dropped below a 20 percent availability threshold.

The new cases per 100,000 people rate is a unit of measure calculated as a rate to compare the number of cases in large and small counties.

The rate is calculated by dividing the county case count for seven days by county population times 100,000.

This describes the potential number of people who are currently ill and may be infectious in the county.

Union County had 398 potential new cases (based on 67 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 4.9 percent out of 1,452 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent.

Alexander County had 314 potential new cases (based on 19 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 11.9 percent out of 135 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent.

Hardin County had 716 potential new cases (based on 28 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 12.1 percent out of 257 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent.

Johnson County had 425 potential new cases (based on 53 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 4.9 percent out of 1,122 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent.

Massac County had 163 potential new cases (based on 23 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 6.7 percent out of 329 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent.

Pope County had 380 potential new cases (based on 16 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 11.8 percent out of 102 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent.

Pulaski County had 348 potential new cases (based on 19 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 8.2 percent out of 207 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent.

Eight different indicators are used to determine a county’s designation.

A county is considered at the orange warning level when at least two of the main indicators are going in the wrong direction.

Individuals, families, and community groups should use this information to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.

“Now all seven of our counties are at an orange warning level for the rapidly spreading virus,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department’s contact tracing team.

“The rising number of cases in each county are contributing to the warning in addition to a low-availability of beds in our regional intensive care units for people who are battling severe illness.”

The health department has been urging everyone in Southern Illinois to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially with the rapid spread of the Delta variant impacting neighboring states.

Southern Seven Health Department also recommends that everyone continue to follow mitigation procedures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and keep your distance especially in crowded situations or indoor environments.