All-time top TV game show winner set to speak at SIU

The world’s all-time top television game show winner, best-selling author, game show host and “Greatest ‘Jeopardy!’ Player of All Time,” Ken Jennings, is planning a visit to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Thursday, today.

Jennings is scheduled to speak at Shryock Auditorium on the SIU campus at 7:30 p.m. about “Importance of Education: Artificial Intelligence and Knowledge in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, the role of higher education shaping the next 150 years.”

The public is welcome and admission is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis with no advance seating reservations. Masks will be required.

Afterward the “King of Trivia Nation” will sign copies of his book “Brainiac: Adventures in the Curious, Competitive, Compulsive World of Trivia Buffs,” which will be available for sale in the lobby.

Jennings was originally set to speak at SIU in March 2020, in conjunction with the university’s 150th anniversary celebration, but the event had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Recently, Jennings served as an interim host of “Jeopardy!” following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek and he has been named as a consulting producer of the show that has earned him millions of dollars and worldwide fame.

Jennings bested two other “Jeopardy!” Legends, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, to win $1 million and the GOAT (Greatest Jeopardy! Player of All Time) title in a prime-time, best-of-seven event in January 2020.

Jennings has won several other special Jeopardy! Tournaments and also holds the show’s all-time record for the highest regular-season winnings ($2,520,700), the longest winning streak (74 consecutive games), and the highest average correct responses (35.9 percent).

SIU officials noted that the university is committed to protecting the community, so all those attending Jennings’ campus presentation and book signing must wear masks and follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols.