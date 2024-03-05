Alto Pass to host Cinco de Mayo Fest

The Village of Alto Pass is planning to host a Cinco de Mayo Festival on Saturday, May 4.

The celebration begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 9 p.m. at the park in downtown Alto Pass.

The day’s festivities will include authentic a Cinco de Mayo queen and king contest, a parade, a performance by the Cobden High School folklorico dance troupe, a pinata, activities for children, music, Mexican food vendors and beverages.

The schedule for the day follows:

Parade line up, 11:30 a.m. Parade at noon. Cobden High School folklorico dance troupe performance, 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Queen/king contest, 2 p.m. Pinata, 3 p.m. Bands perform, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Parade participants will be accepted until the time of the event. Those wanting to walk, ride or march in the parade can just show up.

Proceeds from the event will go toward future festivals and for improving the Alto Pass park and properties.