Alto Pass veterans ceremony planned

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial organization is planning to conduct a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at the veterans memorial in downtown Alto Pass.

The ceremony will honor the memory of area veterans, including those whose names have been recently engraved on the monument’s wall.

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial group is a non-profit organization which is responsible for creating and maintaining the Alto Pass Veterans Memorial.

The memorial honors U.S. military veterans who have died and were from the Alto Pass area.

Veterans from the Alto Pass area are invited to become members of the group.

Donations for maintenance of the memorial are welcomed and can be sent to Alto Pass Veterans, 194 Sapphire Rd., Alto Pass, Ill. 62905.