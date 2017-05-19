Home / News / Alto Pass veterans memorial ceremony scheduled for May 27

Alto Pass veterans memorial ceremony scheduled for May 27

Fri, 05/19/2017 - 10:18am admin

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial organization plans to have a ceremony Saturday, May 27.

The ceremony is planned at 1 p.m. at the veterans memorial in downtown Alto Pass.

The ceremony is scheduled to include a brief presentation and a three volley salute.

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial group is responsible for creating and maintaining the Alto Pass Veterans Memorial.

The memorial honors U.S. military veterans who have died and were from the Alto Pass area.  

Veterans from the Alto Pass area are invited to become members.

The veterans group also has voiced appreciation to everyone who helped to support a very successful fish fry fund-raiser, which was held last month.

