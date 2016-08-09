Home / News / Alto Pass veterans memorial project underway
Alto Pass veterans memorial project underway

Thu, 09/08/2016 - 9:33am admin

Major improvements are underway at the veterans monument in downtown Alto Pass.

Members of the Alto Pass Area Veterans group were volunteering their time last Saturday to do the work.

The improvements are slated to include an expanded base, the installation of four flag poles for the display of U.S. and prisoner of war flags, lighting, and plaques focusing on the nation’s wars.

Plans call for the work to be completed in time for a veterans service, which is planned on Saturday morning, Nov. 5.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

