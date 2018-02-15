Ambulance service has new vehicle

The Union County Ambulance Service has a new vehicle to serve the community.

The vehicle, which was delivered to the ambulance service in early January, was on display last Friday morning outside of the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Ambulance service director Grant Capel and assistant director Jaime Watkins were on hand to show the 2017 model year vehicle to those who had been attending a county board of commissioners meeting which was held Friday morning at the courthouse.

Capel said the new unit was built “from the ground up” by Osage Ambulances in Linn, Mo. Capel praised the manufacturer for the spirit of cooperation it showed in meeting the needs of the ambulance service.

The new vehicle cost about $148,000. Ambulance service capital development and county funds paid for the vehicle.

Capel noted that the entire ambulance service played an important role in providing input for the construction of the new vehicle.

Ultimately, he said, the new ambulance is about caring for the well-being and safety of patients.

“It’s all about the patient,” Capel said.

The ambulance has a variety of innovative safety features which are designed for the well-being of patients and the personnel who are caring for them. Those features include a rail system which holds a cot in place in the vehicle and hydraulic stabilizing technology.

The new unit also has four-wheel drive, which is a first for the ambulance service, and a back-up camera.

Equipment in the ambulance also provides for bringing immediate medical intervention and care to patients.

The ambulance needed to pass multiple inspections and licensing procedures before going into service. The hope was that the unit could have started serving the community as soon as last Friday.

The new ambulance replaces a 2006 unit, which will be declared as surplus property. Including the new vehicle, the ambulance service will have four units in operation.