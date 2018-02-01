American Red Cross blood drive set at college

An American Red Cross blood drive is planned Jan. 16 at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

The blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the K Atrium in the college’s main campus building. The blood drive is open to the public.

State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, D-Elizabethtown, is partnering with Shawnee Community College’s Student Senate to host the blood drive.

“As a family nurse practitioner, I know that medical facilities are in constant need of a blood supply, and the American Red Cross relies heavily upon folks’ generous donations,” Phelps Finnie said.

“Donating blood saves lives, and it is used to help so many people, from victims of accidents to those suffering with life-threatening illnesses.”

Those who want to give blood can streamline their donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

“Donating blood is a quick and easy way to help give back,” Phelps Finnie said.

“I hope that folks will consider stopping by to donate blood to help those who are in critical need.”