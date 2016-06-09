American Red Cross blood drives planned

During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to help ensure a readily available blood supply for emergencies.

Whether blood is needed for a chronic condition such as sickle cell disease, a routine surgery, a traumatic accident or a large-scale emergency, it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives. Donors of all blood types are needed. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to help reduce wait times.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:

Sept. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 S. Mt. Auburn Rd., Cape Girardeau.

Sept. 8, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Illinois Department of Transportation, 2801 W. Murphysboro Rd., Carbondale.

Sept. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Cape Girardeau Career and Tech Center, 1080 S. Silver Springs Rd., Cape Girardeau.

Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale College of Mass Communication and Media Arts, 1100 Lincoln Dr., Carbondale.

Sept. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center.

Sept. 13, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale.