American Red Cross encourages blood donations in April

The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during the observance of National Volunteer Month during April.

By giving blood, the American Red Cross said that donors make a profound difference in the lives of patients.

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions. Donors of all blood types are needed this spring.

Potential donors can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

A number of blood drives are scheduled in the area. The schedule, by community, includes:

Anna

April 13: Noon to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church.

Carbondale

April 5: 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Greek Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Dr.

April 9: Noon to 3 p.m., Lakeland Baptist Church, 719 S. Giant City Rd.

April 10: 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Newman Center, 715 S. Washington.

April 12: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Law School Phi Delta Phi, Campus Drive.

April 14: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Southern Illinoisan newspaper, 710 N. Illinois Ave.

April 15: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., University Mall, 1237 E. Main.