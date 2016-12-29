American Red cross encourages winter blood donations

As freezing temperatures and harsh weather grip much of the nation, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for blood this winter.

Severe winter weather and seasonal illnesses can temporarily prevent some from giving, which can cause fewer donors to be available and lead to a decline in blood and platelet donations.

Donors with all blood types are needed now to help patients.

As a special thank-you for taking the time to donate, those who come out to give through Jan. 8 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.

“Blood and platelet donors can bring joy to patients and their families by giving blood or platelets to help ensure patients receive the lifesaving treatments they need," said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services, in a news release.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Carbondale

Jan. 4: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation, 2801 West Murphysboro Road.

Jan. 6: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SIH System Office, University Mall, 1239 East Main.

Jan. 12: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., University Mall, 1237 East Main.

Jan. 13: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., University Mall, 1237 East Main.

Jan. 14: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University Mall, 1237 East Main.

Marion

Jan. 13: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Illinois Star Centre, 3000 West DeYoung Street.

Jan. 14: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Illinois Star Centre, 3000 West DeYoung Street.