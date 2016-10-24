American Red Cross notes emergency need for platelets

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for eligible donors in the area to make an appointment to give platelets to ensure that critical patient needs are met.

Platelets, the clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment, must be transfused within five days of donation and, therefore, are always in great demand, the American Red Cross noted.

“Cancer patients rely on platelet donations. Chemotherapy drugs and radiation used to treat cancer can affect the bone marrow where platelets are produced, and platelet transfusions help to prevent life-threatening bleeding,” said Robert Roggeman, chief collections executive for the American Red Cross’s Central Region, in a news release.

Seasonal colds and flu are preventing many regular donors from giving, and the impact of Hurricane Matthew has disrupted donations in many locations in the Southeast.

The American Red Cross Blood Donor App can be downloaded by visiting redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for more information.