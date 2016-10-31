American Red Cross notes need for blood donors before holidays

The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to help stock the shelves before the upcoming busy holiday season.

Many regular donors delay giving blood between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day because of holiday activities.

The Red Cross says that this often causes a drop in donated blood available for patients.

More donations are needed in the weeks leading up to the holidays to help ensure the blood supply is sufficient through the winter months.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Two blood drives are planned in Carbondale:

Nov. 7: 1:45 p.m. to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 214 W. Main St.

Nov. 9: 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation, 2801 W. Murphysboro Rd.