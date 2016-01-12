Angel collection featured

Paula Stairs of Cobden received an angel from a friend when her husband, Bill, died three years ago. She now has 700.

Stairs, the Union County coordinator for the Shawnee Development Council, said something about that first angel was so inspiring that she feels she has to get everyone she comes across. Most of the collection is on display in her home.

Stairs buys angels at auctions, group shops, the Goodwill, on travels and, of course, family and friends know what to get her for birthdays and Christmas.

The angels, from one and a half inches to 18 inches tall, are made of every kind of material.

A small portion of her collection is scheduled to be exhibited Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Union Congregational Church on West Ash Street in Cobden during Christmas in the Village.

Nativities from various individuals are also going to be on exhibit.

Norma and Danny Weaver are providing music throughout the day.

The event, cosponsored by the Union County Historical Society and members of the church, is free and open to the public.