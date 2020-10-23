Anglers invited to participate in virtual fishing tournament

The NubAbility Athletics Foundation is holding a virtual bass fishing tournament during the month of October, with all proceeds going towards camps for limb-different children.

Anglers can participate in the #CastingforNubKids event by registering and submitting competition entries through the FishDonkey mobile app.

Final submissions are due before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

NubAbility helps limb-different children gain courage and confidence through participation in sporting and outdoor activities.

How It Works

#CastingforNubKids is a virtual bass fishing tournament.

To get started, download the FishDonkey mobile app, then search for #CastingforNubKids and sign up for the event.

Fish any pond, river or lake permitted by law and catch those bass.

Submit a photo of your catch next to a measuring device through the FishDonkey app before 6 p.m. on Nov. 3. The largest bass wins. Medals will be awarded.

The registration fee for the competition is $25 per person. For more information, visit nubability.org, call 618-357-1394 or email info@nubability.org.