Home / Home

Anglers invited to participate in virtual fishing tournament

Fri, 10/23/2020 - 5:43pm admin

The NubAbility Athletics Foundation is holding a virtual bass fishing tournament during the month of October, with all proceeds going towards camps for limb-different children. 

Anglers can participate in the #CastingforNubKids event by registering and submitting competition entries through the FishDonkey mobile app. 

Final submissions are due before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

 NubAbility helps limb-different children gain courage and confidence through participation in sporting and outdoor activities.

How It Works

#CastingforNubKids is a virtual bass fishing tournament. 

To get started, download the FishDonkey mobile app, then search for #CastingforNubKids and sign up for the event. 

Fish any pond, river or lake permitted by law and catch those bass. 

Submit a photo of your catch next to a measuring device through the FishDonkey app before 6 p.m. on Nov. 3. The largest bass wins. Medals will be awarded.

The registration fee for the competition is $25 per person. For more information, visit nubability.org, call 618-357-1394 or email info@nubability.org.

 

 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
14 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here