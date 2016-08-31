'Animals of the Desert' program set at Rend Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake plan to host the Natural History Education Company of the Mid-south at the Rend Lake visitor center on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The program, “Animals of the Desert,” will feature creatures with abilities to thrive in harsh and hot climates around the world.

Presented by Bob Tarter of the NHECM, the program displays animals with special skills and physical features that allow them to survive on unique prey, little water, and very few resources.

Tarter will teach the audience about the biology and adaptations these creatures possess by demonstration with live animals. The event is open to the public, and appropriate for all ages.

The program will conclude the 2016 Environmental Science Series. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are also planning its 30th annual Rend Lake Clean Up, which is scheduled for Sept. 24.

The clean-up event will begin at the South Sandusky Beach.

Pre-registration is recommended and registration forms may be obtained from the visitor center or on Facebook at facebook.com/rendlakeusace.

For more information about the 30th annual Rend Lake Clean Up, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493.