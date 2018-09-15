Anna Arts Center has busy calendar

A wide range of activities are on the calendar through November at the Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center.

The arts center is located at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna. Information about the upcoming events is available by contacting Lee Hackney at 904-625-1109 or vabchlee@gmail.com.

Here’s a look at what’s on the calendar (fees are charged for some of the programs):

Through Sept. 30: Strictly Digital Photography Highways and Byways exhibit held in conjunction with the Illinois bicentennial observance in 2018.

Sept. 27, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 11: Artistic Beginnings arts class for children ages 4 to 7 and Artistic Journeys for young people ages 8 to 16.

Sept. 27, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Sign language class.

Oct. 4, at 3:30 p.m., or Oct. 6, at 10 a.m.: Smokey the Bear poster contest workshop. The free workshop is being held to enter a national poster contest. The workshop is being cosponsored with the Anna-Jonesboro Garden Club.

Oct. 11-31: Exhibit of the painting of Kama Talukder, who was a deaf artist from Bangladesh. The exhibit is cosponsored with For Kids’ Sake, a non-profit organization which has headquarters in Carbondale and raises funds for orphans and students in Bangladesh. A reception is planned from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14.

Oct. 18 and 20, at 7 p.m., and Oct. 21, at 2 p.m.: the Monty Python musical “Spamalot” will be performed.

Oct. 19, 20, 26, 27 and 31, Fridays and Saturdays and Halloween, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Haunted House of Horrors.

Nov. 5, 6 p.m.: Celebration of Freedom: Salute to Veterans.

Nov. 8, 9, 10, 7 p.m.: “The Rhythm of Battle, The Rhyme of War.” Music, stories and poetry of World War I.

Nov. 18, 2 p.m.: Las Posadas, a play celebrating Joseph and Mary’s journey to Bethlehem and the birth of Jesus.

Nov. 18-24: 4th to 8th grade and high school art show. A reception is planned from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18.

Nov. 24, 8 a.m.: Fifth annual Reindeer 5K Run/Walk. Kids’ fun run at 9 a.m.

Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Holiday bazaar.