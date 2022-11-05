Anna Arts Center hosting presentation on local bird species

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council and the Anna Arts Center will be hosting a presentation Illinois bird species and their relationship to the trees of the region

The presentation will focus on the basic needs of birds, like food, shelter and nesting sites, as well as the various ways in which trees satisfy these needs.

A collection of popular and intriguing bird species found in Southern Illinois will be identified and described, combined with a discussion of native trees that can be added to the homeowner’s landscape to attract and sustain them.

Presenters for the event include Vicki Lang-Mendenhall, Vice President of the Southern Illinois Audubon Society, and Tom Caldwell, a Certified Arborist through the International Society of Arboriculture.

The event will occur on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 6 p.m at the Anna Arts Center, 117 West Davie Street, Anna, IL 62906.