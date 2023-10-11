Anna Arts Center planning to offer variety of events during November

Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center has a variety of events scheduled during November.

The arts center is located in the 100 block of West Davie Street in Anna.

Art Exhibit

The art work of local artist Nancy Young is on display through Nov. 25.

Young paints landscapes, still lifes and flowers. She has always enjoyed painting and drawing.

The exhibit is scheduled to be open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The exhibit is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 25.

The arts center is scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

Nativity Scene

Opportunities to paint a wooden nativity scene are planned at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The nativity set has 11 pieces, so it could be a family painting party. The cost is $15 for the set and paint supplies.

Only 15 sets are available. Those who would like to paint a set are asked to RSVP by calling Lee Hackney at 904-625-1109 or emailing vabchlee@gmail.com.

Short Story, Pizza

A short story/pizza night led by Tom Caldwell is planned at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20.

A short story titled “Shooting an Elephant” by George Orwell will be discussed.

The story can be found online at https://www.commonlit.org/en/texts/shooting-an-elephant.

Those who want to attend the event are asked to read the story in advance and then come ready to discuss it and to eat pizza.

Everyone is asked to bring their favorite drink and $3 for the pizza.

Information is available by texting Caldwell at 1-217-994-3449. An RSVP to Caldwell is requested by Nov. 19.

Reindeer Run

A Reindeer Run is planned Saturday morning, Nov. 25.

Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. to the 5K run and 1-mile run/walk. The 5K begins at 8 a.m. The 1-mile run/walk begins at 8:45 a.m. A Kids Fun Run is planned at 9 a.m.

Participants are invited to wear their most festive Christmas running great.

Early registration for the 5K or 1-mile run/walk is $20. On race day, registration will be $25.

Registration is available online at http://runtosucceed.com/reindeer5k/. Race fees are non-refundable.

Following the Kids Fun Run, kids will have an opportunity to make free Christmas ornaments to take home. The Kids Fun Run and crafts are free.

Children’s Musical

“A Christmas Story,” a children’s musical, is scheduled to be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 8-9 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 10.

Tickets are $15 and $5 for 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased on Thursdays and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the arts center. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information, call Lee Hackney at 904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.

Tai’ Chi Gung Classes

Tai’ Chi Gung classes are offered on Mondays, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and on Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Teacher Maribeth Smith is a Southern Illinois native who has practiced in her home area for over 40 years.

The cost for Anna Arts Centers members is $40 a month for unlimited weekly classes.

For nonmembers, costs are one class per week for $50 a month or two classes per week for $60 a month. Walk-ins are welcome at a cost of $10 per class.