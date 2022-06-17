Anna Arts Center plans to host summer art camp

Summer art camp is scheduled Aug. 8-12 at the Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center.

Camp sessions are scheduled each day, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The arts center is located at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna.

“Sketch and Paint Around the World” will be the theme for the camp.

The arts center noted in a news release that those who attend camp will “travel around the world to discover traditional, vintage, ancient and tribal art of the world.”

Activities at the camp will include painting, drawing, 3-D art and creating sculptures using recyclable materials.

Costs for the camp will be $50 for one child, $120 for three children (who do not need to be related), or $10 per day to attend on single days when possible.

Campers will display their art works during a reception, which is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 12.

More information is available by contacting Lee Hackney by email at vabchlee@gmail or by calling 904-625-1109.