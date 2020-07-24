Anna Arts Center reopens

The Anna Arts Center has announced that it is reopening.

The arts center, which has been closed for some time due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, has scheduled its first event in August.

Other events also are planned during August and September.

Chamber Music Concert

The first event is a Southern Illinois Music Festival chamber music concert. The concert is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. The arts center is located at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the doors. Ticket prices are $10 for general admission and $5 for students.

The concert will feature the music of Mozart, Beethoven, Danzi and Schubert.

Jive for Jazz

A Jive for Jazz concert is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

Mel Goot will be joined by area musicians from local high schools and colleges to give young listeners an opportunity to discover jazz music.

Admission is free. Children and adults are invited.

August Camps

The arts center has announced plans for camps during August.

All safety precautions will be taken at the camps.

Those who want to attend are asked to RSVP by no later than July 31 by contacting Lee Hackney by cell phone at 904-625-1109 or by email at vabchlee@gmail.com.

Sign Language

A sign language camp is scheduled Aug. 3-14. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.

Campers will learn a song that will be performed at a reception which is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 14.

The camp is open to adults and to children 10 years of age and older. The cost is $50 per person. Beth Schumacher will be the instructor.

Art Camps

Art camps for young people is planned Aug. 10-14. Sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Costs are $50 for the week, three children for $120, or attend for $10 a day.

An exhibit of art works created by campers is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Edwin Linson Concert

Edwin Linson is scheduled to present a concert at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Linson sings the music of Sam Cooke, Elvis, The Platters and many others.

Tickets will be $10 and will be sold at the door.

Evening with “Fly Rod” Crosby

An evening with “Fly Rod” Crosby is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 10. Tickets will be $5 and will be available at the door.

Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby was an accomplished angler, hunter and journalist who wrote about fishing and hunting.

She was an advocate for the Maine woods and conservation laws and a marketer for the State of Maine.

Crosby will be portrayed by Pam Mathews of Carbondale.

Adopt a Penguin

Everyone is invited to adopt a penguin for an event which is scheduled from Sept. 14 through Oct. 18.

To learn more, and to adopt a penguin, visit the Here & Now Shop at 319 S. Main St. in Anna. The shop is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call 833-0845.

Digital Photography Exhibit

A Strictly Digital 8 x 10 Photography Exhibit featuring persons, animals or structures is scheduled in September and October. Details are available by contacting Lee Hackney.