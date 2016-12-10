Anna Arts Center set to host haunted house, salute to vets

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center plans to host two upcoming events.

Haunted House

A “Haunted House of Horrors” is scheduled to be open Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 and Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The arts center will be transformed into an abandoned fire station complete with demons and ghouls and characters from horror fiction writer Stephen King’s novels.

Admission to the maze is $5 per person or $20 for groups of five. Proceeds will be split between the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Theater Boosters and the Anna Arts Center.

Salute to Veterans

On Monday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m., the arts center plans to host a Celebration to Freedom: Salute to Veterans and Active Duty Military.

Alice Stearns of Alto Pass Angus & Eggs is scheduled to cater the event. Lily Baker, Raquel Rothschild and Janna Harner are scheduled to attend.

The event is free for veterans and active duty military. All others are asked to donate $10.

Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP no later than Nov. 4 by calling Lee at 1-904-625-1109 or emailing vabchlee@gmail.com.