Anna church’s Hands of Faith group works on projects, missions

The Hands of Faith ladies at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna met Aug. 23 to plan and prepare for fall and winter projects and missions.

Chairperson Kay Rothschild opened the meeting with prayer and led group discussion of plans for the future.

Other members in attendance were Judy Lyerla, Mary Cunningham, Liz Carson, Patty Simpson, Mary Ann Niesz, Joyce Crews, Sarah Hensch, Mary Jane Edmonds, Barbara Bauer, Liz Kelly and Kathy Stegle.

A continuing project of the group is to use donated fabric to make comfort quilts for local agencies, as well as for disaster responses through Lutheran World Relief. Quilts made during the past year are ready for the next distribution date.

Another ongoing project for several years has been to provide funds for food to the Plentiful Backpack program to needy students of Anna Elementary School District No. 37. Plans are in place to continue that support.

The Union County Alliance of Churches has expressed increased need for monetary support. Ways to help meet that need were discussed.

A special September project is participation in an ELCA God’s Work, Our Hands endeavor.

Hands of Faith ladies asked the congregation to help gather personal care items that can be useful to nursing and veteran’s home residents.

Items such as toothbrushes and paste, small containers of lotion, shampoo or conditioner, pens, pencils, notepads, note cards, small hairbrushes or combs, lap blankets may be left in a tub in the church’s parish hall.

A committee plans to assemble and deliver the items to the homes at the end of September.

Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church’s annual Christmas Bazaar and Open House event is planned Nov. 26 as a part of Christmas in Downtown Anna.

Funds raised from the event are used to support the Plentiful Backpack food program.

The other fund-raiser for Hands of Faith mission projects is a “Consider the Lilies” quilt made by Mary Helen Ury, Deb Rossberg and Kathleen Wright.

Tickets for the quilt are available until noon on Nov. 26, when a drawing will be held.

More information about the projects is available by calling the Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church office at 833-5234.