Anna church again plans to serve Thanksgiving dinner

A deadline is approaching for those who might want to have a Thanksgiving dinner offered through the ministry of a Union County church.

Again this year, the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Anna plans to provide a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who would like to participate.

Delivery is planned between 11 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 24.

The church notes that for each year the special ministry has provided a meal, the response has increased.

There is no limit to the number the church can serve. Those who would like a meal are asked to call as early as possible to insure that their name is placed on a list of those who will be served.

The church is asking two things of those who would like to receive a meal:

•Call the church at 833-5225 by noon on Monday, Nov. 21. Give your name, address, phone number and the number of meals you will need.

•When the meals arrive, please take a moment to “give thanks” for all of your blessings during the past year.