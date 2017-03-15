Anna church plans to host Priscilla Shirer simulcast event

Women from throughout Southern Illinois are invited to a special event which is scheduled Saturday, April 8, at Anna Heights Baptist Church in Anna.

The church plans to host a live simulcast from Tulsa, Okla., with Priscilla Shirer. Shirer appeared in the movie “War Room.”

Doors are scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m. The program is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

The program will feature worship music with Tony Evans, prayer time and sessions led by Shirer. The conference is scheduled to end at about 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the simulcast are $15 and include lunch. To order tickets, send an email to ahbctickets@gmail.com. Include your name, mailing address, and the number of tickets requested. Confirmation of a ticket request will be made by email.

A check for the total number of tickets requested is to be sent to Anna Heights Baptist Church, 100 Turner Ave., Anna, Ill. 62906.

Tickets will be returned by mail as soon as payment is received. Checks should be made payable to Anna Heights Baptist Church.

Event organizers noted that seating is limited and tickets should be ordered soon.