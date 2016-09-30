Anna City Council acts to allow for outdoor consumption of alcohol

The Anna City Council last week took action that will allow for consumption of alcoholic beverages outdoors at eligible, licensed establishments in the Union County city.

A vote to amend the city’s liquor control ordinance was approved by the city council at its regular meeting on Tuesday evening, Sept. 20. The meeting was at Anna City Hall.

The council voted 4-1 in favor of amending the ordinance. Mayor Steve Hartline voted in favor of the proposal, as did city council members Brandon Bierstedt, Al Kamp and Martha Webb. City council member David Isom voted against the proposal.

The amendment to the liquor control ordinance was drafted by city attorney John Foley.

Last week’s vote came after the council had discussed the matter numerous times.

Businesses which want to establish a location for outdoor consumption of alcohol will need to gain the approval of the city’s liquor commissioner and the entire city council. The mayor serves as the liquor commissioner.

Regulations governing amplified music are included in the amended ordinance.