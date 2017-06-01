Anna city council allowing for use of golf carts on streets

Permit stickers are available for Anna residents who want to use golf carts for transportation in the Union County community.

The Anna City Council recently approved an ordinance allowing for the use of golf carts on municipal streets.

Jonesboro has allowed the use of golf carts on city streets for several years. Cobden also is planning to allow the use of golf carts.

In each of the Union County communities, golf cart owners are (or will be) required to obtain a permit which will allow them to use their vehicles on municipal streets.

Golf carts cannot be used on state highways. State highways, however, can be crossed to get from one municipal street to another.

Anna Police Chief Michael Hunter said he already has issued one permit for the use of a golf cart in the Union County community.

The cost of a permit in Anna is $35 for a year. (Those who obtain a permit after July 1 will pay $17.50.)

Those who would like to obtain a permit can come to the Anna Police Department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, to request an application. An inspection of the golf cart will be part of the application process.

A local business, B&D Signs, created Anna’s permits.

The City of Jonesboro has allowed the use of golf carts on municipal streets for about three to four years.

The city issues about two dozen permits a year for the use of golf carts on municipal streets. Permits cost $35 a year.