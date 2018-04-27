Anna City Council approves budget

A new budget, utility rates and personnel matters highlighted discussion at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, April 17, at Anna City Hall.

New Budget

The city council last week approved an annual operating budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019. The city’s new fiscal year begins May 1 and continues through April 30, 2019.

The new budget calls for allocations of $3.1 million in the general fund, $1.3 million for the water system, $700,000 for the sewer system, $1.4 million for the natural gas system and about $550,000 for special projects.

Utility Rates

An ordinance setting municipal utility rates for 2018-2019 was approved.

Natural gas customers will pay an additional 13 cents a month. The sewer rate will increase 12 cents a month. The cost of garbage pick-up will increase 48 cents a month.

The cost for water will be reevaluated, based on action by the Anna-Jonesboro Water Commission. The commission provides water to the city. The new utility rates are slated to go into effect on May 1.

Motor Fuel Tax Funds

The council approved plans for allocation of $150,000 in state motor fuel tax funds for work to be done in the city during 2018.

Maintenance and improvement work is planned during the summer and fall at locations which include playground and concessions parking at the Anna City Park, parking at Kiwanis Field at the park, Neher Lane, and George and Olive streets.

Personnel Matters

The retirements of two long-time city employees were noted at the April 17 meeting.

City hall office manager Debbie Woolridge has retired, effective last Friday. Woolridge had worked for the city since 1991. City officials praised Woolridge’s dedication and work.

Long-time city administrator Steve Guined also is planning to retire, effective at the end of April. Guined has worked for the city for 28 years.

Guined said he plans to continue to work for the city on a month-to-month contractual basis while the council determines its next step in naming his successor.

“I very much appreciate your dedication” to the city, Mayor Steve Hartline told Guined. The mayor’s sentiments were echoed by other members of the council.

Council member Al Kamp noted that during Guined’s tenure, the city has had 28 straight years of budgets in the black.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in the city,” Guined said.

He said that over the past 28 years, the city’s municipal tax rate has declined. During that time, he stated: “We’ve lived within our means.”

Other Business

In other business at last week’s meeting:

The council approved a donation of $500 to the VFW's Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 in Anna for a roof project.

A proposal was approved to waive a special event liquor license fee for the Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge. The waiver is for 2018.

City zoning officer Gary Rider urged the council to consider taking action regarding consistency in penalties and fines for violations of municipal ordinances related to such issues as junk, trash and tall grass. Further action is planned.

The council discussed and approved amending of the city’s yard sale ordinance. The action clarified enforcement guidelines, as well as details regarding times for yard sales.